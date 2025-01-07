Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James L. Horr, right, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, reads the promotion warrant of Capt. Leah Deignan, left, an aviation maintenance officer with Aviation Logistics Division, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd MAW, and Capt. Connor Deignan, center, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, during a ceremony promoting the two to the rank of major at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 6, 2025. The Deignans are married to each other and celebrated their concurrent promotions alongside fellow Marines, family, and friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)