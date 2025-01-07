Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James L. Horr, right, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, reads the promotion warrant of Capt. Leah Deignan, left, an aviation maintenance officer with Aviation Logistics Division, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd MAW, and Capt. Connor Deignan, center, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, during a ceremony promoting the two to the rank of major at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 6, 2025. The Deignans are married to each other and celebrated their concurrent promotions alongside fellow Marines, family, and friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 8824242
    VIRIN: 250106-M-RM446-1014
    Resolution: 6283x4191
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together
    Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Major
    Married
    3rd MAW
    HMH-361
    MAG-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download