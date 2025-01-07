GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Command Master Chief, Master Chief Nate Hon places the cover on Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Leomark Penados during a frocking ceremony. LSCS was frocked to Senior Chief on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at NTAG Great Lakes headquarters in Great Lakes, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8824135
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-WF391-9314
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Great Lakes Sailor Frocked to Senior Chief [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.