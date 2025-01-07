Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Great Lakes Sailor Frocked to Senior Chief [Image 2 of 3]

    NTAG Great Lakes Sailor Frocked to Senior Chief

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Anna Jefferson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Supply Officer, Chief Logistics Specialist (LS) Leomark Penados was frocked to Senior Chief on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at NTAG Great Lakes headquarters in Great Lakes, Illinois. NTAG Great Lakes Chief Recruiter, Master Chief Navy Counselor Tim Andrews and Assistant Chief Recruiter, Senior Chief Navy Counselor Johnny Wilson pinned Penados to Senior Chief.

