RAF Fairford supply and TMO highlight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Williams, 420th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron supply technician, grabs materials from a shelf at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 19, 2024. RAF Fairford’s supply and traffic management office manages and safeguards supplies and goods essential to the 501st Combat Support Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)