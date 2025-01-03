RAF Fairford supply and TMO highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hunika Huggins, 420th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron supply non-commissioned officer in charge, transfers supplies at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 19, 2024. RAF Fairford’s supply and traffic management office manages and safeguards supplies and goods essential to the 501st Combat Support Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)