USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241227-N-HT008-1112 MANILA BAY (Dec. 27, 2024) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Andrew Robles, from Oceangate, New Jersey, right, and Ensign Andrew Foster, from Kansas City, Missouri, stow a mooring line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a sea-and-anchor evolution in Manila Bay, Dec. 27. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)