USS Higgins Conducts Sea-And-Anchor Evolution

241227-N-HT008-1083 MANILA BAY (Dec. 27, 2024) Sailors lay out a mooring line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a sea-and-anchor evolution in Manila Bay, Dec. 27. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)