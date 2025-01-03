Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benfold Change of Command [Image 10 of 16]

    Benfold Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, the outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) gives a speech during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Dec. 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 05:39
    Photo ID: 8823659
    VIRIN: 241220-N-ZS816-1028
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Turnover
    CoC
    DDG 65
    DS15
    Onward with Valor

