Benfold Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 20, 2024) – Cmdr. Richard Mayer, the incoming commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) gives a speech during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Dec. 20. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
