A Lego set compilation of classic Disney VHS movies and other symbols that were built by NDW Assistant Regional Engineer Cmdr. Shannon Wright, as a reminder of her childhood.
|01.06.2025
|01.06.2025 19:03
|8823390
|250106-N-AE927-8940
|1284x2293
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
Naval Engineer Builds Success through Creative Expression
