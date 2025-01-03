Naval Engineer Builds Success through Creative Expression

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – From meticulously assembling a nearly six-foot-tall Eiffel Tower to painting inspired by the Botanic Gardens' reflecting pools, Cmdr. Shannon Wright brings the same creative vision to her role as Naval District Washington's assistant regional engineer that she applies to her artistic pursuits.



A registered Professional Engineer and decorated Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer, Wright credits her childhood love of LEGO for sparking her engineering career.



"Becoming a civil engineer was because of LEGO in some respect," she explains. "That idea was ingrained in me at a young age of enjoying the process of building stuff. Then I figured out I could do that for a living as a civil engineer. It's the building blocks of society."



Her office showcases this passion, displaying approximately one-third of her extensive LEGO collection alongside Marvel memorabilia. These pieces serve dual purposes – both as creative outlets and as conversation starters that help bridge communication gaps in the workplace.



"I bring the LEGOs because they're conversation starters," Wright notes. "If you have an open door policy, it's helpful to have something that reduces the approachability gap."



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright discovered another creative outlet: painting. What began with a simple rock painting kit has evolved into a serious artistic pursuit that provides balance to her technical work.



"When it comes to the canvas, there's no right or wrong answers," she reflects. "It lets you release. There's no pressure to be exacting and always correct because there's no such thing in that world."



Wright's artistic endeavors extend beyond personal enjoyment – she donates paintings to charitable causes and envisions using art sales to fund programs that would expose underrepresented youth to museums and art appreciation.

