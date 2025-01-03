Mountain Community Homes residents volunteer at the community ice rink in the Monument Ridge housing area, which opened Jan. 5 for the winter season. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8823043
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-XX986-1002
|Resolution:
|3270x2324
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink
No keywords found.