Date Taken: 01.04.2025 Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:21 Photo ID: 8823042 VIRIN: 250104-A-XX986-1001 Resolution: 3465x2475 Size: 1.86 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.