    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Chris Altman, Fort Drum Resident Advisory Board president, shows new volunteers the daily operations at the community ice rink in the Monument Ridge housing area on Jan. 4. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 8823042
    VIRIN: 250104-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 3465x2475
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum volunteers support winter fun at community skating rink [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Mountain Community Homes
    Fort Drum Volunteers

