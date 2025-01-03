(Photo courtesy Maj. Ken LeBlanc)
SSG Houston Taylor exchanged his cane with Maj. Ken LeBlanc for the SRU Guidon he carried across the finish line at a 5k in October 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8822829
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-A4453-1006
|Resolution:
|1170x1899
|Size:
|329.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When the weak become strong [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.