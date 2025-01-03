Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When the weak become strong [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    When the weak become strong

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Recovery Care Program

    (Photo courtesy Maj. Ken LeBlanc)
    SSG Houston Taylor exchanged his cane with Maj. Ken LeBlanc for the SRU Guidon he carried across the finish line at a 5k in October 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 8822829
    VIRIN: 250106-A-A4453-1006
    Resolution: 1170x1899
    Size: 329.48 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When the weak become strong [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    When the weak become strong
    When the weak become strong
    When the weak become strong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    When the weak become strong

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stroke
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    JBSA SRU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download