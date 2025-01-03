When the weak become strong

Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Maj. Ken LeBlanc) SSG Houston Taylor exchanged his cane with Maj. Ken...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Maj. Ken LeBlanc) SSG Houston Taylor exchanged his cane with Maj. Ken LeBlanc for the SRU Guidon he carried across the finish line at a 5k in October 2024. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH Va.- For 27-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Houston Taylor, life in the Louisiana National Guard was fulfilling. He spent the last six years on active orders with an overseas deployment and several stateside. “Storm duty was one of my favorite things in the National Guard. It’s unique to only the guard in that we get to impact our community.”



That all changed for Taylor in October 2023 when he had a stroke at his home in Louisiana. “When it happened, I was walking back to my bedroom to go to bed and fell on the floor. My wife called an ambulance, and I just kept trying to pull myself up off the floor.”



He lost use of his left side, but that wasn’t the worst of it. “At the hospital, they started administering medication to break up the clot, and doctors realized it wasn’t working, so they rushed me to a hospital in New Orleans where they cut out part of my skull because my brain was swelling.”



After weeks at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans and several more at the Post-Acute Medical facility, he was transferred to the Audie Murphy Polytrauma rehab hospital. Like most wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers, Taylor was surprised about where his recovery would continue. “I had no idea what an SRU was,” said Taylor.



He arrived at the Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit in February 2024.“I have had to learn to walk again and use my left arm again. I have had a lot of Physical and Occupational therapy. I’m doing better and walking with a cane.”



He admits it’s been a rough year. “It has been a rollercoaster for me, and every week is different. Because of my frequent medical appointments, I haven’t been able to participate in most adaptive reconditioning events.”

Enter his friend and fellow SRU Soldier, Maj. Ken LeBlanc. “I talked up a 5k in October to Taylor and a few others who were in the barracks just to get them out,” said LeBlanc, who witnessed Taylor’s struggles.



“SSG Taylor couldn’t even walk or stand last February. I told him I would push his wheelchair the entire 5k, and at the last minute, he said he would walk the whole thing with his cane. We came in dead last, but nothing could top the pride I felt for him in achieving this,” said LeBlanc.



“Major LeBlanc is a great guy. He definitely encourages me,” said Taylor, who impressed himself with his progress.

No step is too small, and his strength grows with each one. Taylor is grateful for the support he receives and does some encouraging of his own to Soldiers who may one day need the SRU. “My advice to any Soldier in a similar situation as mine is to find your support system, whether it is faith, family, or friends. Contact them, and don’t feel like a burden to reach out and call somebody.”