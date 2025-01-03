Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Welford ammunition movement

    RAF Welford ammunition movement

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A service member from the 420th Munitions Squadron operates a reach stacker on RAF Welford, England, Jan. 4, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of ammunition from truck to ship with British counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 08:18
