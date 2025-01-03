RAF Welford ammunition movement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A service member from the 420th Munitions Squadron ensures the placement of cargo on a truck on RAF Welford, England, Jan. 4, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of ammunition from truck to ship with British counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)