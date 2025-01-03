USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250106-N-AC395-1095 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Colton Howell, left, of Cadiz, Ohio, drills out a fastener and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Grey Benham, of Canandaigua, N.Y., seals panels on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 6, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)