USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250106-N-AC395-1034 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Arron Gathings, of Andrews, Texas, moves supplies in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 6, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)