USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2025) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jason Rosling, of Kent, Wash., left, gives troubleshooting training on an electronic system to Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nicholas Ortegabravo, of San Diego, in radar room one aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)