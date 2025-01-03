USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) Chief Operations Specialist Gabriella Porri, of Chester Springs, Pa., passes cargo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), Jan. 4, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)