250105-N-GC571-2522 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2025) Sailors prepare to receive stores on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), Jan. 5, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2025 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8822578
|VIRIN:
|250105-N-GC571-2522
|Resolution:
|4797x3193
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by SR Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.