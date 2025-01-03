USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250105-N-GC571-2513 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 5, 2025) Sailors receive stores delivered by an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), Jan. 5, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)