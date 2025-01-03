Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting in Washington, D.C., December 21, 2023. (DOD Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Location: US
    GALLERY

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the National Space Council meeting
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting
    Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen introduces Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2023 National Space Council Meeting
    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participates in the National Space Council meeting

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Vice president
    Joint Staff
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    Kamala Harris

