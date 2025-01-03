U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting in Washington, D.C., December 21, 2023. (DOD Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 01:02
|Photo ID:
|8822126
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-UH083-1475
|Resolution:
|7832x5058
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at the National Space Council meeting [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.