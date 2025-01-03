Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Spencer Erikson, a native of Lead, South Dakota, is pinned to the rank of Master Chief by a family member during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 3, 2024. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8822067
|VIRIN:
|250103-N-VR594-1040
|Resolution:
|4082x2717
|Size:
|649.64 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LEAD, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Boxer Personnel Specialist promoted to Master Chief [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.