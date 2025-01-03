Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Personnel Specialist promoted to Master Chief [Image 2 of 3]

    Boxer Personnel Specialist promoted to Master Chief

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kelsey Eades    

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Spencer Erikson, a native of Lead, South Dakota, is pinned to the rank of Master Chief by a family member during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 3, 2024. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Eades)

