Boxer Personnel Specialist promoted to Master Chief

Senior Chief Personnel Specialist Spencer Erikson, a native of Lead, South Dakota, is pinned to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer by a family member during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Naval Base San Diego, Jan. 3, 2024. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kelsey J. Eades)