CIWT staffer elected to Council on Occupational Education Hall of Fame

Denise Myers (center), a Center for Information Warfare Training instructional management program manager and systems specialist, is presented the Council on Occupational Education’s first Liaison Hall of Fame Award during the organization’s 2024 annual meeting Nov. 14 in Atlanta. Myers was honored for her work as CIWT’s accreditation liaison official. (Contributed photo)