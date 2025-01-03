CIWT staffer elected to Council on Occupational Education Hall of Fame

Courtesy Photo | Denise Myers (center), a Center for Information Warfare Training instructional...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Denise Myers (center), a Center for Information Warfare Training instructional management program manager and systems specialist, is presented the Council on Occupational Education’s first Liaison Hall of Fame Award during the organization’s 2024 annual meeting Nov. 14 in Atlanta. Myers was honored for her work as CIWT’s accreditation liaison official. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A longtime Center for Information Warfare Training instructional management program manager and systems specialist has landed in the Council on Occupational Education’s Hall of Fame.



Denise Myers, who’s worked as a government civilian in education and training for almost 45 years, became the inaugural recipient of COE’s Liaison Hall of Fame Award during the organization’s 2024 annual meeting Nov. 14 in Atlanta. She joined CIWT at Naval Air Station Pensacola’s Corry Station in January 1992 and has served as its accreditation liaison official since 2003, collaborating not only with COE but also the American Council on Education.



“It is an honor to be the first accreditation liaison official to be inducted into the COE Hall of Fame,” Myers said. “I feel the award is a reflection of the duties I perform as the CIWT ALO to ensure we stay an accredited institution, which in turn aids our service members in their professional educational growth.”



At last month’s annual meeting, Hall of Fame honorees were recognized for their lasting impact on occupational education and commitment to student success. COE also paid tribute to accredited member institutions and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, contributions to accreditation, community impact, student teaching and learning achievements, and workforce partnerships.



To earn the Hall of Fame Award, liaisons must be in the position at least five years and represent an institution in good standing that’s been COE-accredited for at least 10 years. CIWT is on track to hit five decades next October.



Myers has led CIWT through three Reaffirmation of Accreditation processes and is actively preparing the command for next year’s visit in September. She routinely mentors COE Standards Committee leaders and members and is sought after throughout the Naval Education and Training Command domain regarding COE Self-Study activities and standards development.



“Her attention to detail, knowledge and leadership skills have been crucial in successfully guiding CIWT through Reaffirmation of Accreditation visits in 2006, 2012 and 2019,” said Capt. Sarah Sherwood, CIWT commanding officer. “She exemplifies every characteristic and trait to be considered an education and training ‘subject matter expert’ and is well-renowned as the CIWT go-to individual for information and questions related to the COE institutional accreditation process. ... Ms. Myers works tirelessly to ensure our service members take full advantage of CIWT’s accreditation.”



During the last accreditation visit in 2019, Myers was personally recognized with two commendations.



In concert with COE program execution, she created a CIWT American Council on Education Resource Guide listing all courses evaluated for college credit recommendations and a CIWT Educational Course Catalog, which describes what’s taught in all CIWT courses to better support degree recommendations.



“In most cases, the position of (accreditation liaison official) at a military institution is a collateral duty,” Myers said. “It is truly an honor for COE to recognize the time, knowledge and expertise that is needed by the ALO to ensure their institution maintains their accreditation. ... For my almost 33 years at CIWT, I have been devoted to ensuring our servicemembers are provided with excellent military training and education.



“I believe the military owes it to the servicemembers not only to train them in their occupation, but to also prepare them for their next career by providing them excellent training and a sound education.”



Throughout her career, Myers has earned numerous NETC, CIWT, and civilian awards and letters of recognition.



Sherwood calls her an “asset” to CIWT and the entire NETC Force Development mission, saying she “richly deserves” the Council on Occupational Education ALO Hall of Fame induction.



“She exceeds her duties and responsibilities as CIWT’s ALO,” Sherwood added. “Her dedication to furthering education and training, commitment to service members in the CIWT community and her involvement with the Council on Occupational Education ensures our institutional accreditation continues.”



The Council on Occupational Education is a national accrediting agency of higher education institutions recognized by the Department of Education. It was founded in 1971 as part of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. According to its website, COE’s mission is to uphold quality, integrity and continuous improvement in occupational education, meeting the evolving needs of students, employers and communities.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training provides instruction for over 26,000 students every year, delivering information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.