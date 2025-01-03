Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PASADENA, Calif. (Jan. 2, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band performs at Floatfest in Pasadena, California. The Navy Band marched in the Rose Parade Jan. 1 to kick off the U.S. Navy's year-long celebration of its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)