    Navy Band performs at Floatfest [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Band performs at Floatfest

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    PASADENA, Calif. (Jan. 2, 2025) Chief Musician James Anderson, from Apex, North Carolina, conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a performance at Floatfest in Pasadena, California. The Navy Band marched in the Rose Parade Jan. 1 to kick off the U.S. Navy's year-long celebration of its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 8821560
    VIRIN: 250102-N-LC494-1058
    Resolution: 5965x3969
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs at Floatfest [Image 6 of 6], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    people
    music
    outreach

