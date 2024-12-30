Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Baby of 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Chesney May came into this world at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. Chesney is the daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Harlei May, from the 3rd Chemical Brigade, and Brannon May. Chesney was the first baby born at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:36
    Photo ID: 8821507
    VIRIN: 250102-D-UH097-4469
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
