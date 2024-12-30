1st Baby of 2025

Chesney May came into this world at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. Chesney is the daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Harlei May, from the 3rd Chemical Brigade, and Brannon May. Chesney was the first baby born at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in 2025.
