Tyndall lodging facility nears completion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The rear entrance of the new lodging facility nears completion at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 22, 2024. This 220,000-square-foot structure will accommodate 360 guest rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a bar and a landscaped rear entrance featuring outdoor seating and fire pit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)