    Tyndall lodging facility nears completion [Image 4 of 5]

    Tyndall lodging facility nears completion

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Stone benches encircle a fire pit near the future lodging facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 22, 2024. The facility is positioned within walking distance of quality-of-life facilities such as the community commons and the base chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

