Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez renders his salute to the Color Guard of the Puerto Rico National Guard in the Inauguration Ceremony of Governor Jenniffer González at El Viejo San Juan, Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the Color Guard participated in the presentation of the Colors and the Ceremonial Battery fired the cannon salutes. (National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado)