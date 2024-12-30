Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025 [Image 13 of 18]

    Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Mendez renders his salute to the Color Guard of the Puerto Rico National Guard in the Inauguration Ceremony of Governor Jenniffer González at El Viejo San Juan, Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the Color Guard participated in the presentation of the Colors and the Ceremonial Battery fired the cannon salutes. (National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Eric Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:38
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
