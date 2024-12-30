Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Ceremonial Battery of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard fire the cannon salutes in the Inauguration Ceremony of Governor Jenniffer González at El Viejo San Juan, Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the Color Guard participated in the presentation of the Colors and the Ceremonial Battery fired the cannon salutes. (National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)