    Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025 [Image 16 of 18]

    Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Vazquez Garcia 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers from the Ceremonial Battery of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard fire the cannon salutes in the Inauguration Ceremony of Governor Jenniffer González at El Viejo San Juan, Jan. 2, 2025. Members of the Color Guard participated in the presentation of the Colors and the Ceremonial Battery fired the cannon salutes. (National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vázquez García)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 8821498
    VIRIN: 250102-Z-YC181-4774
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.67 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR
    This work, Governor's Inauguration Ceremony 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Jonathan Vazquez Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Jonathan N. Vazquez Garcia
    Governor's Inauguration Ceremony
    Staff Sgt. Jonathan N. Vazquez Garcia

