KYANG hosts 2024 fitness challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing participated in the 2024 Fitness Challenge at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 13, 2024. The multi-part challenge promotes healthy lifestyles and mission readiness among wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)