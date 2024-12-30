Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing participated in the 2024 Fitness Challenge at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 13, 2024. The multi-part challenge promotes healthy lifestyles and mission readiness among wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 07:57
|Photo ID:
|8821440
|VIRIN:
|241013-Z-WI111-1210
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KYANG hosts 2024 fitness challenge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.