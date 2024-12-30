Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KYANG hosts 2024 fitness challenge [Image 4 of 6]

    KYANG hosts 2024 fitness challenge

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing participated in the 2024 Fitness Challenge at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 13, 2024. The multi-part challenge promotes healthy lifestyles and mission readiness among wing members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 07:57
    Photo ID: 8821440
    VIRIN: 241013-Z-WI111-1210
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG hosts 2024 fitness challenge [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Fitness Challenge

