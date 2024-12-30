Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241228-N-HT008-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2024) Seaman Victor Rivera Gonzalez, from Corozal, Puerto Rico, prepares dinner for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the South China Sea, Dec. 28. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 8821349
    VIRIN: 241228-N-HT008-1094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 981.17 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USS Higgins
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download