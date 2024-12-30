USS Higgins Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241228-N-HT008-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Anderson, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, left, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Dean Yother, from Atlanta, right, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Landan Wilson, from Leesville, Louisiana, conduct routine weapons maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the South China Sea, Dec. 28. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)