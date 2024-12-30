Yonko awarded ARCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Yonko with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard receives the Army Commendation Medal and a challenge coin from Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT, for excellent service in his support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 3, 2025. Yonko also previously supported JMTG-U as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard from January 2024 to October 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)