Yonko awarded ARCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Yonko with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard receives the Army Commendation Medal for excellent service in his support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 3, 2025. Yonko also previously supported JMTG-U as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard from January 2024 to October 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)