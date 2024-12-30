The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Malacca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STRAIT OF MALACCA (Dec. 28, 2024) Sailors stand watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, Dec. 28, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)