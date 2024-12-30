Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Malacca [Image 1 of 2]

    The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Malacca

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    12.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (Dec. 28, 2024) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transit the Strait of Malacca in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 28, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Strait of Malacca

    South China Sea
    USS PRINCETON
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group One

