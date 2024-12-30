The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Malacca

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STRAIT OF MALACCA (Dec. 28, 2024) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transit the Strait of Malacca in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 28, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)