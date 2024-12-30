Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Religious Ministry Department (N00R) [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Religious Ministry Department (N00R)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), and religious team regional program director, poses for a photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Religious Ministry Department facilitates and fosters the spiritual readiness and resiliency of service members, their family members, and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    This work, Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Religious Ministry Department (N00R) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

