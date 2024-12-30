Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Religious Ministry Department (N00R)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH), and religious team regional program director, poses for a photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Religious Ministry Department facilitates and fosters the spiritual readiness and resiliency of service members, their family members, and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tristan Kyle Labuguen)