U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffery Andrieu, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, asks for updates from each member in the Emergency Operations Center during a natural disaster exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 18, 2024. Members exercised facility emergency action plans, emergency checklists, shelter operations, personnel accountability, deployment of assets such as plows, evacuation transport resources, and mobile response trailers and other domestic operations. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise
