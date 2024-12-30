Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffery Andrieu, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, asks for updates from each member in the Emergency Operations Center during a natural disaster exercise on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 18, 2024. Members exercised facility emergency action plans, emergency checklists, shelter operations, personnel accountability, deployment of assets such as plows, evacuation transport resources, and mobile response trailers and other domestic operations. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 8821151
    VIRIN: 241218-Z-TS442-1051
    Resolution: 5153x3429
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    emergency management
    training exercise
    winter storm
    natural disaster
    EOC

