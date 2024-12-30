Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise

    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffery Andrieu, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Managers conducted a natural disaster response exercise with 102nd Intelligence Wing members on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 18, 2024.

    The exercise evaluated how wing members would respond to a simulated extreme winter storm that caused unsafe driving conditions and damaged base facilities. Members were expected to understand their roles within the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Unit Control Centers (UCC) and be able to effectively communicate to ensure the most effective response during any natural disaster type event.

    “The purpose of this exercise was to identify shortfalls and limiting factors, so that they may be addressed and solved prior to the snow season,” said Joel Ferguson, 102nd IW Support Services Specialist.

    Natural disaster exercises are essential to enhance readiness, guarantee continued operational capabilities and ensure all response elements, such as the EOC, Crisis Action Team (CAT), UCC and A-Staff, are on the same page so the mission can be sustained and domestic operations support can be provided to the Commonwealth.

    Members exercised facility emergency action plans, emergency checklists, shelter operations, personnel accountability, deployment of assets such as plows, evacuation transport resources, and mobile response trailers and other domestic operations.

    “We hope wing members learned how to better communicate with their UCCs and cross-talk with other Emergency Support Functions,” said Senior Master Sgt. Elizabeth Ross, 102nd IW Emergency Manager. “This exercise was set up under a simulated operations period to allow a full relief process and pass-down, which would be a realistic scenario as an actual real-world event.”

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025
    Story ID: 488616
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise
    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise
    102nd Intelligence Wing conducts natural disaster exercise
    emergency management
training exercise
winter storm
natural disaster
EOC

    emergency management
    training exercise
    winter storm
    natural disaster
    EOC

