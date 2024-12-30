Truman's Deployment

241229-N-DL824-1018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, conducts an ordnance check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|8820827
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-DL824-1018
|Resolution:
|4970x3313
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
