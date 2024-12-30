Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241229-N-DL824-1018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, conducts an ordnance check on an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)