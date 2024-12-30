241228-N-TN409-2093 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 28, 2024) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.